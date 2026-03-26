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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'KD: The Devil' announces Kichcha Sudeep's casting with new poster
'KD: The Devil' announces Kichcha Sudeep's casting with new poster
'KD: The Devil' releases on April 30, 2026

'KD: The Devil' announces Kichcha Sudeep's casting with new poster

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 26, 2026
04:48 pm
What's the story

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in for the upcoming period gangster film KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. He will be seen as Kaala Bhairava in the movie, which also stars Dhruva Sarja. The news was announced with a character poster shared by KVN Productions on X (formerly Twitter). The film is set to release on April 30, 2026, and will be available in multiple languages.

Twitter Post

See the cast announcement here

Controversy

Controversy over song 'Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse'

The film recently found itself in controversy over its song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse. The Hindi version of the song, titled Sarke Chunari Teri Sarke, faced intense criticism. Many criticized the lyrics as disrespectful to women, leading to severe backlash on social media. In response to the uproar, filmmaker Prem said he is set to re-release the song with new lyrics.

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Production details

Meet the cast and crew

Apart from Sudeep and Sarja, KD: The Devil also features Sanjay Dutt, Ramesh Aravind, Reshma Nanaiah, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and V Ravichandran. The film is backed by KVN Productions, known for pan-India projects such as Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups and Jana Nayagan. William David is the cinematographer for the movie, while Mohan B Kere serves as the art director.

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