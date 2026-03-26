'KD: The Devil' releases on April 30, 2026

'KD: The Devil' announces Kichcha Sudeep's casting with new poster

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:48 pm Mar 26, 202604:48 pm

What's the story

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in for the upcoming period gangster film KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. He will be seen as Kaala Bhairava in the movie, which also stars Dhruva Sarja. The news was announced with a character poster shared by KVN Productions on X (formerly Twitter). The film is set to release on April 30, 2026, and will be available in multiple languages.