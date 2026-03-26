'KD: The Devil' announces Kichcha Sudeep's casting with new poster
What's the story
Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in for the upcoming period gangster film KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. He will be seen as Kaala Bhairava in the movie, which also stars Dhruva Sarja. The news was announced with a character poster shared by KVN Productions on X (formerly Twitter). The film is set to release on April 30, 2026, and will be available in multiple languages.
Twitter Post
See the cast announcement here
Some names create FEAR,— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) March 26, 2026
This name creates CHAOS.
The name is KAALA BHAIRAVA. @KicchaSudeep 🔥
Happy Ramanavami… Jai Shree ram🕉️🛕🪷 ✨#Kichhasudeepa#KichasudeepInKDTheDevil#Dhruvasarja#Prems#KDTheDevil@KvnProductions@DhruvaSarja@directorprems@duttsanjay… pic.twitter.com/uv1KGhsxmw
Controversy
Controversy over song 'Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse'
The film recently found itself in controversy over its song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse. The Hindi version of the song, titled Sarke Chunari Teri Sarke, faced intense criticism. Many criticized the lyrics as disrespectful to women, leading to severe backlash on social media. In response to the uproar, filmmaker Prem said he is set to re-release the song with new lyrics.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew
Apart from Sudeep and Sarja, KD: The Devil also features Sanjay Dutt, Ramesh Aravind, Reshma Nanaiah, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and V Ravichandran. The film is backed by KVN Productions, known for pan-India projects such as Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups and Jana Nayagan. William David is the cinematographer for the movie, while Mohan B Kere serves as the art director.