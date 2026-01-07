Next Article
Kichcha Sudeep's 'Mark' is closing in on ₹26.44cr at the box office
Entertainment
Kichcha Sudeep's action-packed film Mark has been pulling in solid numbers since its release on December 25, 2024.
After just 13 days, it's about to cross the ₹26.44cr mark, thanks to a strong opening weekend and Sudeep's role as a cop taking on corruption.
How the numbers stack up
Mark kicked off with an impressive ₹8.6cr on day one and wrapped up its first week at ₹23.15cr.
The second weekend stayed steady with collections like ₹1.15cr on Sunday, and even though weekday numbers dipped a bit, the film still drew crowds—Tuesday night shows had a decent 12% occupancy.