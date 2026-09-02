Kidman glows at L.A. 'Practical Magic 2' premiere, Westman styled
Entertainment
Nicole Kidman turned heads at the L.A. premiere of Practical Magic 2, nearly 28 years after the original film.
Her glowing look was crafted by makeup artist Gucci Westman, who relied on Cle du Peau Beaute products to give Kidman that timeless vibe.
Westman used Clé de Peau Beauté
Westman used Cle du Peau Beaute's Eye Contour Cream Supreme, priced at $132, which hydrates and smooths out fine lines and dark circles. She said it was one of the "hero products" of the look.
To finish off, Westman added Powder Blush Duo in shade 102, inspired by 1990s supermodel style but tweaked for Kidman's natural elegance.