Kidman joins TikTok with 'Practical Magic 2' London premiere video
Entertainment
Nicole Kidman is officially on TikTok!
She kicked things off with a behind-the-scenes video from the London premiere of Practical Magic 2, showing off her sparkly blue gown and glam prep set to Adela's Ain't In LA.
Kidman posts 'Magic brought me here'
Kidman's first post captures her meeting fans and posing with Sandra Bullock, Joey King, and Maisie Williams, captioned sweetly: "Magic brought me here ."
The sequel lands September 10, bringing back the Owens sisters along with new cast members and more magical family drama.