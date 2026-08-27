Kidman recalls cold 3am dance for 'Practical Magic 2'
Nicole Kidman opened up at the London premiere of Practical Magic 2, recalling how she danced when it was 3am in the morning and freezing cold and making it look warm.
Joking about her on-set strength, Kidman said, "I can literally pick her up; I have muscles."
The sequel also stars Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, and arrives in theaters September 11.
Sequel continues Owens family curse
Practical Magic 2 continues the story of the Owens family as they try to break a generational curse. The film is a follow-up to the cult favorite from 1998.
At the premiere, Bullock wore a standout leopard-print Givenchy dress while Kidman chose custom Chanel.
It was also a special night for Channing, her first red carpet appearance in two years after spending time out of the spotlight following personal loss.