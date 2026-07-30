Kidman wears sheer Fendi tunic at 'Lioness's NYC premiere
Entertainment
Nicole Kidman turned heads at the Lioness season three premiere in New York City, rocking a vintage-inspired sheer tunic from Fendi and ivory tuxedo trousers.
Playing a senior CIA supervisor in the series, she completed her look with open-toed heels and over $50,000 worth of Roberto Coin jewelry, including a snake bangle and rose gold diamond earrings.
'Lioness' cast, 'Practical Magic 2' buzz
Kidman walked the red carpet alongside Laysla De Oliveira, Zoe Sandana, and Jill Wagner as they promoted Lioness, a series about female CIA operatives infiltrating terrorist groups.
Fans are also buzzing about Practical Magic 2, which will reunite Kidman and Sandra Bullock nearly three decades after their original witchy adventure.