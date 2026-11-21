Kim Soo-hyun suffers double blow after losing advertiser lawsuits
What's the story
The Seoul Central District Court has ordered Gold Medalist, the agency of South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, to pay over 870 million Korean won ($6,50,000) to advertisers affiliated with Cuckoo Electronics. The ruling comes as part of a damages lawsuit jointly filed by Cuckoo Electronics, rental services company Cuckoo Homesys and Cuckoo International Berhad, the Malaysian subsidiary of Cuckoo Homesys, after allegations about Kim's private life led to a public backlash against him early last year.
Legal proceedings
The court's ruling in the case
The court ruled that some advertising contracts with Cuckoo Electronics had been validly terminated due to violations of clauses requiring Kim to maintain a respectable public image.
It also found that the relationship of trust between the agency and advertisers had broken down, leading to the termination of other contracts.
As a result, Gold Medalist was ordered to return part of the modeling fees to Cuckoo Electronics and Cuckoo Homesys.
Additional lawsuits
Before this, agency had to pay damages to another firm
Cuckoo Electronics had pulled advertisements featuring Kim and filed a civil lawsuit after public sentiment turned against the actor.
Before this, the Suwon District Court also ruled in favor of health supplement company FromBio in a damages lawsuit against Kim's side on November 13.
It ordered the return of over 1.15 billion Korean won ($7,42,800) in modeling fees, which FromBio had paid to Kim as an advertising model before allegations about his private life emerged.