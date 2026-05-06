Kimmel refuses to apologize after publicly mocking Trump's wife

ABC faces FCC review over Kimmel

Kimmel had already stirred things up last month by saying Melania had "a glow like an expectant widow."

While he apologized for a security scare at the White House Correspondents's Dinner, he called his jokes an "obvious" and "very light roast joke" and refused to apologize for them.

In response, Melania called his comments "hateful" and asked ABC to step in; President Trump labeled Kimmel "a lowlife."

Now, the FCC is reviewing ABC's licenses after calls for Kimmel to be fired.