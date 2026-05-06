Kimmel refuses to apologize after publicly mocking Trump's wife
Jimmy Kimmel isn't backing down after making jokes about Melania Trump, even though the White House is pretty upset.
He poked fun at a photo of Melania smiling on Truth Social, joking, "I don't know the last time we saw that," and also teased Donald Trump's claim that Melania "hates" his YMCA dance moves.
ABC faces FCC review over Kimmel
Kimmel had already stirred things up last month by saying Melania had "a glow like an expectant widow."
While he apologized for a security scare at the White House Correspondents's Dinner, he called his jokes an "obvious" and "very light roast joke" and refused to apologize for them.
In response, Melania called his comments "hateful" and asked ABC to step in; President Trump labeled Kimmel "a lowlife."
Now, the FCC is reviewing ABC's licenses after calls for Kimmel to be fired.