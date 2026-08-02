King and Williams discussed smudging, tarot on 'Practical Magic 2'
Entertainment
Joey King and Maisie Williams opened up about their precautions and lack of paranormal activity while filming Practical Magic 2.
At Teen Vogue Fest in Brooklyn, King said she got creepy vibes during a scene and, after returning to her hotel, decided to use sage and smudging for protection.
Williams didn't spot anything paranormal but was doing tarot cards and smudging at the time.
'Practical Magic 2' opens September 11
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as the Owens sisters, while King and Williams play Sally's daughters dealing with their family's magical curse.
Practical Magic 2 hits theaters on September 11, 2026.