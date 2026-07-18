'King Jackie Queen' from KK releases globally August 7 2026
Entertainment
King Jackie Queen (KJQ), a period crime drama from the late filmmaker KK, is set for a global release on August 7, 2026.
Announced by SLV Cinemas with the line "You are not ready for this game," the film stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shashi Odela, and Yukti Thareja in lead roles.
Nani unveiled 'KJQ' gritty teaser
Unveiled by actor Nani last year, the KJQ teaser hints at gritty themes like crime and ambition.
Dheekshith Shetty's character Raju sums up the vibe with: "A city and a gun are the same - they obey the one in whose hands they are."
The movie also stands as a tribute to late director KK, with a talented crew behind its bold visuals and dramatic tone.