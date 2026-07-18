'King Jackie Queen' from KK releases globally August 7 2026

Unveiled by actor Nani last year, the KJQ teaser hints at gritty themes like crime and ambition.

Dheekshith Shetty's character Raju sums up the vibe with: "A city and a gun are the same - they obey the one in whose hands they are."

The movie also stands as a tribute to late director KK, with a talented crew behind its bold visuals and dramatic tone.