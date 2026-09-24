Shah Rukh Khan remains India's richest actor in 2026
What's the story
Despite not having a theatrical release since 2023, Shah Rukh Khan continues to reign as India's richest actor. The latest M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 estimates his net worth at ₹10,000 crore, down from ₹12,490 crore in the previous year, a decrease of about 20%. This valuation adjustment comes after the Hurun Global Rich List earlier this year pegged his assets at ₹10,800 crore.
Wealth sources
Khan's wealth beyond cinema
Khan's wealth is not just from acting fees and brand endorsements. His long-standing corporate holdings, including Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports, form the bedrock of his financial empire.
Red Chillies is a full-service studio that handles film production and visual effects, while Knight Riders Sports owns majority stakes in the Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL) and other international franchises.
Wealth dynamics
Other top-earning actors in 2026
The 2026 rankings also highlight changing wealth dynamics among India's top actors.
Amitabh Bachchan is second with an estimated net worth of ₹4,000 crore, a significant increase from ₹1,630 crore in 2025.
Salman Khan is in third place with a net worth of ₹3,000 crore.
Hrithik Roshan secured fourth position at ₹2,500 crore, up from ₹2,160 crore last year, driven largely by his activewear and lifestyle brand HRX's commercial expansion and valuation growth.
Upcoming projects
SRK's big-screen comeback after a multi-year gap
Khan's financial dominance comes as he prepares to end his multi-year hiatus from the big screen.
After a triple-blockbuster run in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, he will return on December 24 with King.
The action film is directed by Siddharth Anand and co-stars his daughter, Suhana Khan.