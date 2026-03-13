SRK becomes Bollywood's richest actor in 2026
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been named the richest Bollywood actor and one of the wealthiest actors in the world for 2026 by the Hurun Global Rich List. His estimated net worth is around $1.3 billion (approximately ₹10,800 crore), highlighting his influence beyond cinema into business ventures. The list was released on March 5 and considers wealth calculations up to January 15.
Wealth comparison
Khan's wealth dips from last year
Despite his continued presence on the list, Khan's wealth has seen a slight decrease compared to last year. In 2025, his estimated net worth was around ₹12,490 crore (approximately $1.4 billion). Last year, he even surpassed Taylor Swift's wealth of around $1.3 billion, but this time she is ahead of him with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion (₹13,200 crore).
Global rankings
Other celebrities on the list
Other celebrities on the list include music icons Jay-Z ($2.8 billion) and Rihanna ($1.5 billion). They joined sports icons like Michael Jordan ($3.6 billion) and Tiger Woods ($1.9 billion). Apart from Khan, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra reportedly also made his debut this year with an estimated wealth of $1 billion (₹9,204 crore).
Industrialist rankings
India's richest industrialists and number of billionaires
Mukesh Ambani continues to be India's richest industrialist with a wealth of ₹9.8 lakh crore ($109 billion), ranking 17th globally. Gautam Adani is second on the list, ranked 23rd globally, with a wealth of ₹7.5 lakh crore ($83 billion). India ranks third on the list with 308 billionaires, while China and the United States hold the top two spots with 1,110 and 1,000 billionaires, respectively, reported Indian Express.
Career update
Meanwhile, on the work front
On the work front, Khan will be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also marks his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut and features an ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi, among others. The movie is set to release in December 2026.