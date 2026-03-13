SRK becomes Bollywood's richest actor in 2026

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been named the richest Bollywood actor and one of the wealthiest actors in the world for 2026 by the Hurun Global Rich List. His estimated net worth is around $1.3 billion (approximately ₹10,800 crore), highlighting his influence beyond cinema into business ventures. The list was released on March 5 and considers wealth calculations up to January 15.

Wealth comparison Khan's wealth dips from last year Despite his continued presence on the list, Khan's wealth has seen a slight decrease compared to last year. In 2025, his estimated net worth was around ₹12,490 crore (approximately $1.4 billion). Last year, he even surpassed Taylor Swift's wealth of around $1.3 billion, but this time she is ahead of him with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion (₹13,200 crore).

Global rankings Other celebrities on the list Other celebrities on the list include music icons Jay-Z ($2.8 billion) and Rihanna ($1.5 billion). They joined sports icons like Michael Jordan ($3.6 billion) and Tiger Woods ($1.9 billion). Apart from Khan, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra reportedly also made his debut this year with an estimated wealth of $1 billion (₹9,204 crore).

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Industrialist rankings India's richest industrialists and number of billionaires Mukesh Ambani continues to be India's richest industrialist with a wealth of ₹9.8 lakh crore ($109 billion), ranking 17th globally. Gautam Adani is second on the list, ranked 23rd globally, with a wealth of ₹7.5 lakh crore ($83 billion). India ranks third on the list with 308 billionaires, while China and the United States hold the top two spots with 1,110 and 1,000 billionaires, respectively, reported Indian Express.

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