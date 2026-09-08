King reaffirms Sandringham agreement keeping Harry and Meghan from duties
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the King has made it official: Prince Harry and Meghan are still not returning to royal duties.
A letter from the palace doubled down on the 2020 Sandringham Agreement, so they can't use their "His and Her Royal Highness" titles or mix royal roles with private business ventures.
Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by letter
Harry and Meghan's team said they were "a little surprised" by the letter going public without a heads-up, though palace sources say they were told in advance.
Meanwhile, a Home Office security committee is meeting today to look at the possibility of taxpayer-funded security after their recent move back from California with Archie and Lilibet.