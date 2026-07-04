Kishan calls 'Dhamaal 4' madness and perfect comedy timing Entertainment Jul 04, 2026

Ravi Kishan is hyped about Dhamaal 4, calling it "madness" and saying it's just what audiences want right now.

He pointed out that while action movies like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar have done well, people are shifting toward comedies, and he thinks Dhamaal 4 is dropping at the perfect time.