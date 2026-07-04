Kishan calls 'Dhamaal 4' madness and perfect comedy timing
Entertainment
Ravi Kishan is hyped about Dhamaal 4, calling it "madness" and saying it's just what audiences want right now.
He pointed out that while action movies like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar have done well, people are shifting toward comedies, and he thinks Dhamaal 4 is dropping at the perfect time.
'Dhamaal 4' releases July 10
Directed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jafferi, and Esha Gupta.
Kishan plays a pirate and praised the script, saying all its jokes will land and its songs are also doing well.
Dhamaal 4 releases July 10 this year.
Up next for Kishan: a major role in Mirzapur: The Movie after his popular turn in the web series.