Kishan defends 'Dhurandhar' as a reflection, ₹1,500 cr worldwide Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

Ravi Kishan has pushed back against claims that the film is propaganda. He called it a reflection of society and encouraged people to support it for its positive impact on the film industry.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy thriller has already pulled in over ₹1,500 crore worldwide in just three weeks.