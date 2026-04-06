Kishan defends 'Dhurandhar' as a reflection, ₹1,500 cr worldwide
Entertainment
Ravi Kishan has pushed back against claims that the film is propaganda. He called it a reflection of society and encouraged people to support it for its positive impact on the film industry.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy thriller has already pulled in over ₹1,500 crore worldwide in just three weeks.
Kishan says South actors back 'Dhurandhar'
Kishan pointed out that actors from the South are backing Dhurandhar, saying, "Calling it a propaganda film is very wrong!"
The movie stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian agent fighting a terror network, alongside Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan.
Its sequel has smashed box office records at home, beating hits like RRR and Pathaan, thanks to its gripping story and strong performances.