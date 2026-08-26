Kishan joins 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' as Kher posts video

Ravi Kishan is officially part of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2!

To welcome him, Anupam Kher shared a lighthearted video on social media with Boman Irani and Pravinn Dabas appearing in it, trying out Kishan's viral dance step, with Kher jokingly captioning it "cl phutt."

It's a playful way to kick off buzz for the sequel to the much-loved comedy.