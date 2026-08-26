Kishan joins 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' as Kher posts video
Entertainment
Ravi Kishan is officially part of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2!
To welcome him, Anupam Kher shared a lighthearted video on social media with Boman Irani and Pravinn Dabas appearing in it, trying out Kishan's viral dance step, with Kher jokingly captioning it "cl phutt."
It's a playful way to kick off buzz for the sequel to the much-loved comedy.
Cast returns 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'
Directed by Prashant Bangia, the film brings back original stars like Kher, Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Pravinn Dabas, and Tara Sharma. Joining them are Divya Khosla and Ravi Kishan.
The first movie's middle-class humor made it a cult favorite. Now the sequel is set to release on August 28, 2026.