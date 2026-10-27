Kishan returns in film 'Mera Yaar Bajrangi-Dosti Ho Toh Aisi'
Entertainment
Ravi Kishan is back with Mera Yaar Bajrangi - Dosti Ho Toh Aisi, dropping in theaters Diwali 2027.
The film promises a heartfelt take on friendship and faith, following Kishan as an everyday guy whose bond with the divine takes center stage.
Aarryan directs devotional film about friendship
Directed by Amit Aarryan and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films with Ratpack Stories, the movie leans into spiritual vibes: think rudraksha malas and a glowing poster.
The story imagines Bajrang Bali as more than just a deity, showing what happens when devotion feels like true friendship.