Kishan says promised 1.8L paid 8,000 for 'udhaari ki zindagi'
On Koffee With Karan Season nine, actor Ravi Kishan shared a tough story from his early career.
He said he was promised ₹1.8 lakh for his role in the film Udhaar Ki Zindagi (1994), but ended up getting just ₹8,000.
When he asked about the missing money, the producer threatened to cut his scenes from the movie.
Kishan found success with 'Saiyaan Hamar'
Kishan explained that he really needed that money to pay off a debt back home.
After being let down and pressured by the producer, he decided to try his luck in Bhojpuri cinema instead, where he finally found success with the Bhojpuri film < em>Saiyaan Hamar.