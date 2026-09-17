Kishan warns patriarchy limits women across generations in Keralam cinema
Actor Gouri Kishan recently opened up about ongoing gender discrimination in the film industry, sharing that even in progressive places like Keralam, patriarchal mindsets still limit women's opportunities.
She pointed out how these attitudes shape how women are seen and represented on screen, saying it impacts "women across generations."
Kishan urges men to challenge bias
Kishan spoke about her own experiences, like seeing few women behind the camera and having her abilities underestimated.
She urged everyone, especially men, to challenge these biases and push for real change.
She also called for more authentic female characters in films, not just idealized versions, adding that Gouri Kishan said it's not a man vs woman debate, it's about access to equal opportunity and not letting her gender be a pre-requisite to box her.