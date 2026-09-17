Kishan warns patriarchy limits women across generations in Keralam cinema

Kishan spoke about her own experiences, like seeing few women behind the camera and having her abilities underestimated.

She urged everyone, especially men, to challenge these biases and push for real change.

She also called for more authentic female characters in films, not just idealized versions, adding that Gouri Kishan said it's not a man vs woman debate, it's about access to equal opportunity and not letting her gender be a pre-requisite to box her.