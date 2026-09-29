Kishan's 'Sigma' awarded U/A for worldwide October 2 2026 release

The trailer teases a wild ride involving a massive 500-crore racket. Kishan's character is out to recover what he has lost after being betrayed, so expect plenty of twists and laughs along the way.

The cast features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, and more, with music by S Thaman and editing by National Award-winner K L Praveen.

Distribution is handled by Mythri Movie Distributors LTD in Coastal Andhra and Telangana, and by NVR Cinema in the Ceded area.