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Kit Connor could play Cyclops in Marvel's 'X-Men' reboot
Kit Connor might play Cyclops

Kit Connor could play Cyclops in Marvel's 'X-Men' reboot

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 07, 2026
12:00 pm
What's the story

Kit Connor, the star of Netflix's Heartstopper, is reportedly in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)﻿ as Cyclops in Disney and Marvel's upcoming X-Men reboot. The character, whose real name is Scott Summers, is known for shooting powerful beams of energy from his eyes. If confirmed, Connor will star alongside Samara Weaving as Emma Frost.

Reboot details

Jake Schreier will helm the upcoming 'X-Men' reboot

The X-Men reboot is the first standalone film since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019.

It will be directed by Jake Schreier, known for his work on last year's Thunderbolts.

The studio has been meeting with several actors before settling on Connor after a series of auditions and meetings, per Deadline.

Career progression

Connor's breakout role was in 'Heartstopper'

Connor's reported casting comes after his breakout role as Nick Nelson in Netflix's Heartstopper.

He has since appeared in director Alex Garland's war drama Warfare and is attached to upcoming projects, including the video game adaptation Elden Ring.

Cyclops is one of the most recognizable characters in the X-Men franchise, first appearing in a 1963 comic book by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

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Legacy cast

Meanwhile, legacy actors will return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Meanwhile, several legacy X-Men actors will return in this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

James Marsden (Cyclops), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) are among those reprising their roles.

They will join the Avengers and heroes from different universes to defeat Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

The upcoming X-Men reboot marks Marvel Studios's first major attempt to bring the superhero team into the MCU after years of Fox-led adaptations.

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