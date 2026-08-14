Actor Kitu Gidwani says 'Bollywood is not a real industry'

Gidwani voiced her concerns over the lack of royalties for actors, stating, "Bollywood is not a real industry; it's a cottage industry. It's a fake industry; it goes by its own vague rules."

She added, "There is nothing like Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild in India."

"I should have been able to work for 10 years and then live off my royalties for the next 10 years, not slog for 40 years."

"Intellectual property rights...and creative rights are zero in India."