Actor Kitu Gidwani says 'Bollywood is not a real industry'
What's the story
Veteran actor Kitu Gidwani, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades, has expressed her discontent with Bollywood. In a recent interview with Screen, she called the industry "fake" and criticized its treatment of artists, especially older women. She also lamented the absence of royalties for artists and the limited roles available to aging women.
Industry critique
'It goes by its own vague rules'
Gidwani voiced her concerns over the lack of royalties for actors, stating, "Bollywood is not a real industry; it's a cottage industry. It's a fake industry; it goes by its own vague rules."
She added, "There is nothing like Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild in India."
"I should have been able to work for 10 years and then live off my royalties for the next 10 years, not slog for 40 years."
"Intellectual property rights...and creative rights are zero in India."
Role disparity
No powerful roles for older women
Gidwani also criticized the lack of substantial roles for older women.
"My grouse against the industry is that older women are not getting powerful roles. We don't want to play the generic mother or maasi."
"We want to play good, enduring roles with sex, love, power, comedy, and action."
"In daily soaps, once a woman hits 30, she becomes a daadi."
"She has no signs of aging on her face, but she gets such roles. This industry is very bizarre."
Career highlights
A look at her career
Gidwani began her acting career in 1984 with the film Holi, which also starred Aamir Khan and Om Puri.
She became a household name after starring in the TV series Air Hostess (1986) and Swabhimaan (1995).
She later joined Shaktimaan as Geeta Vishwas.
Apart from television, she has been critically acclaimed for her performances in films such as Dance of the Wind (1997), Deepa Mehta's Earth (1998), and Govind Nihalani's Rukhmavati Ki Haveli (1991).