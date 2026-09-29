Klem family welcomes 1st baby in Instagram reel announcement
Anna and Jackson Klem, the internet-famous pair who are members of the Klem Family, just welcomed their first baby.
They shared the news on Instagram with a sweet Reel, where Anna called their son "more than i could ever imagine perfect" in Anna's Instagram caption using a Cardi B audio.
Childhood friends from Indiana, Anna and Jackson started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in May 2025.
Klems's YouTube fame, proposal and pregnancy
The Klems shot to fame with their YouTube channel full of viral challenges, racking up billions of views.
Jackson proposed in 2024 after realizing how much Anna meant to him, and they announced their pregnancy this April, something both families were excited for.
With Anna's huge following on TikTok and Instagram, the couple's journey from friends to parents has been one big online celebration.