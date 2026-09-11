Kloots confirms split from Gimelstob after a year, still friends
Entertainment
Amanda Kloots, The Talk alum, has confirmed that she and retired tennis player Justin Gimelstob have ended their relationship after a year together.
She shared the news at the Daytime Beauty Awards, making it clear they're still "very good friends" despite going their separate ways.
Kloots and Gimelstob went public
Kloots and Gimelstob first went public in April 2025, saying the "very new" relationship had "been absolutely lovely."
Both have kids from previous relationships. Kloots is focused on raising her son Elvis and says she still believes in love.
Gimelstob described her as an "incredibly special person" and admired her strength as a mom.