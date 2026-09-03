Knowings dies at 46 after asthma attack triggered cardiac arrest
Entertainment
Sad news for Nickelodeon fans: Christy Knowings, who made us laugh on All That in the late 1990s, passed away on August 11.
She was 46, and her death was caused by cardiac arrest after an asthma attack.
After suffering brain damage from the attack, she spent four days on life support before her family said their goodbyes.
Knowings remembered for 'All That' roles
Knowings was a standout on All That, playing characters like Jessica and Penny Lane from 1997 to 2000.
Her co-star Kenan Thompson called her "one of the funniest people out here."
She also appeared with her twin brother Chris on Sesame Street, leaving behind a legacy in kids' TV that many still remember fondly.