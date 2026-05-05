Knowles-Carter returns to Met Gala after 10-year absence with family
Beyonce made a stylish comeback to the Met Gala after 10 years, this time with Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, who attended for the first time.
The event's theme was "Fashion Is Art," and the family definitely fit right in on the famous Met steps.
Knowles-Carter trio in Rousteing Balenciaga looks
The Knowles-Carter trio showed up in perfectly matched outfits: Beyonce wore a striking Oliver Rousteing skeletal gown with a dramatic fur coat, while Blue Ivy rocked Balenciaga with sparkling shoes and shades.
Jay-Z kept it classic in a double-breasted suit topped off with a flower lapel pin.
Knowles-Carter said sharing with daughter surreal
As co-chair of the gala, Beyonce called sharing the night with Blue Ivy "It feels surreal because my daughter's here," and said, "It's incredible to be able to share with her; I think she looks so incredible."
She described attending together as "incredible," clearly proud to see her daughter shine at such a major event.