Knowles-Carter returns to Met Gala after 10-year absence with family

The Knowles-Carter trio showed up in perfectly matched outfits: Beyonce wore a striking Oliver Rousteing skeletal gown with a dramatic fur coat, while Blue Ivy rocked Balenciaga with sparkling shoes and shades. Jay-Z kept it classic in a double-breasted suit topped off with a flower lapel pin.

Knowles-Carter said sharing with daughter surreal

As co-chair of the gala, Beyonce called sharing the night with Blue Ivy "It feels surreal because my daughter's here," and said, "It's incredible to be able to share with her; I think she looks so incredible."

She described attending together as "incredible," clearly proud to see her daughter shine at such a major event.