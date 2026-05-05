Knowles returns to Met Gala wearing 2 showstopping gowns

Knowles wears Rousteing crystal 'naked' gown

Earlier in the night, Beyonce rocked a crystal-covered "naked" gown by Olivier Rousteing with a skeleton motif and dramatic accessories. She walked the carpet with Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy.

This year's Met Gala theme explored fashion's connection to the body, including ideas like the naked and aging body.

Sharing her excitement with Vogue, Beyonce said, "It feels surreal because my daughter's here. She looks so beautiful. It's incredible to be able to share with her; I think she looks so incredible,"