Knowles returns to Met Gala wearing 2 showstopping gowns
Beyonce made a major return to the Met Gala after 10 years, turning heads with not one but two showstopping looks.
Her second gown, designed by Robert Wun, took an incredible 4,340 hours and 318,0000 stitches of embroidery to create.
Inspired by a city's night lights from above, it sparkled with golden Swarovski crystals and came with a sheer black veil, basically giving off starry sky vibes.
Knowles wears Rousteing crystal 'naked' gown
Earlier in the night, Beyonce rocked a crystal-covered "naked" gown by Olivier Rousteing with a skeleton motif and dramatic accessories. She walked the carpet with Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy.
This year's Met Gala theme explored fashion's connection to the body, including ideas like the naked and aging body.
Sharing her excitement with Vogue, Beyonce said, "It feels surreal because my daughter's here. She looks so beautiful. It's incredible to be able to share with her; I think she looks so incredible,"