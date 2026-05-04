Knowles urges screenings after skipping mammograms before cancer diagnosis
Entertainment
Tina Knowles, mom to Beyonce and Solange, recently shared that she skipped two mammograms before being diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in July 2024.
Speaking at the L.A. Times Festival of Books, she stressed how important regular screenings are for catching cancer early.
Knowles adds new memoir chapter
Knowles called her early diagnosis a "miracle" and said having her daughters by her side helped her through surgery and recovery.
Now cancer-free, she's added a new chapter to her memoir hoping to inspire others to prioritize their health and lean on their support system when things get tough.