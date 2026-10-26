Koenig, 'Star Trek' Chekov, dies at 90, 'Babylon 5' alum
Entertainment
Walter Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek series, died at 90. He joined Star Trek in its second season.
Beyond Trek, he was also known for Babylon 5 and voicing Chekov in video games.
Koenig voiced 'Picard' finale, Takei tribute
Koenig's role in the franchise was voicing "President Anton Chekov" in the Star Trek: Picard finale, a nod to both his classic character and late actor Anton Yelchin.
George Takei shared a touching tribute, calling Koenig "Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend," recalling their decades-long friendship on- and off-screen.