'Koffee With Karan' Kumar raises fair pay concerns over bonuses
On Koffee With Karan, Akshay Kumar wondered aloud why actors don't get bonuses when their films become hits, pointing out that big box office numbers don't always mean bigger paychecks for the stars.
His question put a spotlight on the ongoing debate about fair pay in Bollywood.
Kishan says promised ₹1.8L paid ₹8,000
Actor Ravi Kishan shared how he was promised ₹1.8 lakh for a film but ended up with only ₹8,000, and when he asked for more, his role was threatened.
His experience highlights how unpredictable and tough payments can be for actors, showing this is a bigger industry issue than most people realize.