Kohli dies aged 77 director of 'Phool Aur Kaante'
Entertainment
Kuku Kohli, the director who gave Bollywood its iconic 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante (and launched Ajay Devgn), passed away in Mumbai at 77 after a cardiac arrest.
He's survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani, and his two children from his first marriage.
Khan posts condolences on X
Salman Khan shared a heartfelt message on X: "Rest in peace Kuku ji, Aruna ji, my heart goes out to you. May God give u strength (sic)."
Kohli's funeral saw many Bollywood celebrities come together to support Irani and pay their respects.
He also directed films like Haqeeqat, Suhaag, Anari No. 1, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.