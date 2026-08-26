Kohli, 'Phool Aur Kaante' director, dies aged 77 in Mumbai
Entertainment
Kuku Kohli, the director who gave Bollywood the hit film Phool Aur Kaante and that iconic Ajay Devgn split-bike entry, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday at age 77.
He'd recently undergone a stent procedure after feeling unwell but sadly suffered a sudden heart attack while chatting with family.
Irani and daughters survive Kohli
Kohli's passing left his loved ones shocked, as he seemed to be recovering well. He is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani, and two daughters from a previous marriage.
His funeral will be held on August 27 at Oshiwara crematorium.
Kohli's best-known work remains a milestone in Hindi cinema, and he continued to work with top stars throughout his career.