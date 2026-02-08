'Kohrra' S2 arrives on Netflix next week: Cast, plot, more Entertainment Feb 08, 2026

Get ready—Kohrra, the Punjabi crime thriller everyone's been buzzing about, is back for Season 2 on Netflix this February 11.

The first season was a critical darling, earning a perfect critics' score and an impressive 83% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It also swept five Filmfare OTT Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Barun Sobti and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Survinder Vicky.