'Kohrra' S2 arrives on Netflix next week: Cast, plot, more
Entertainment
Get ready—Kohrra, the Punjabi crime thriller everyone's been buzzing about, is back for Season 2 on Netflix this February 11.
The first season was a critical darling, earning a perfect critics' score and an impressive 83% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
It also swept five Filmfare OTT Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Barun Sobti and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Survinder Vicky.
Plot and characters of 'Kohrra' S2
Barun Sobti returns as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, now working under Mona Singh's character at Dalerpura Police Station.
This time, the story dives into the murder of a woman (Pooja Bhamrrah), with suspects ranging from her husband to her own brother—so expect plenty of twists.
Streaming platform and release date
Season 2 streams exclusively on Netflix.