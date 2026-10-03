Kolhapur's Madhuri to receive fortnightly checks and female elephant meetups
Madhuri, an elephant living at Nandani Math in Kolhapur, will now have health checkups every two weeks to keep a closer eye on her well-being.
Plus, starting next month, she and other captive female elephants from Kolhapur and Sangli will get together every two months for social hangouts, an effort to help them feel less isolated.
PETA India seeks Madhuri's Vantara return
PETA India has asked the Supreme Court to send Madhuri back to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust at Vantara, saying her current home is not great for her recovery.
They are worried about her chronic health issues like laminitis and osteoarthritis, lack of exercise, poor water quality, and specialized veterinary care.
PETA also mentioned that Madhuri had formed a close bond with another elephant named Shanti at Vantara and would likely be happier there.