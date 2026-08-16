Kolkata to host centennial events for Bengali actor Kumar
Kolkata is going all out to mark the centennial of iconic Bengali actor Uttam Kumar.
Starting September 3, the city will host cultural programs, film screenings, exhibitions, heritage walks, and lively discussions, all celebrating his lasting impact on Bengali cinema.
The festivities will also be a highlight at this year's Kolkata International Film Festival.
Nandan exhibition celebrates Kumar's career
Look out for an exhibition at Nandan packed with rare photos and memorabilia from Uttam Kumar's career.
A heritage walk will take fans to spots linked to his life, while classic films get reintroduced to new audiences.
Plus, there are plans to renovate Uttam Mancha and open a new film center in New Town.
To top it off, a special commemorative stamp and book will be released, making sure Mahanayak Uttam Kumar's legacy keeps inspiring future generations.