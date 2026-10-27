Kom unfazed by house bond after 'Bigg boss 20' exit
Entertainment
Mary Kom, fresh from her Bigg Boss 20 exit, shared her thoughts on the buzz around Love Gill and Scout OP getting close in the house.
She called their bond "This might be normal in this show" and seemed unfazed by the attention it's getting.
Her elimination was announced by Rohit Shetty, who filled in as host for Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar.
Kom defends strategy, cites Chopra portrayal
Kom also addressed criticism from fellow contestants who said she only contributed by cooking.
She pointed out that she played with strategy and reminded everyone of her strong reputation outside the show.
Kom added that Priyanka Chopra portrayed her well in the biopic about her.