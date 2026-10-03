'Not a romantic affair': Komal Rani on Govinda relationship rumors
What's the story
Komal Rani Swarnkar, the rumored girlfriend of veteran actor Govinda, has defended her decision to wear sindoor (vermilion) during a recent outing with him. The visit to Lalbaugcha Raja was reportedly to seek blessings for their upcoming film Roopa. Her response comes after actor-director Divya Khossla questioned the significance of her wearing sindoor on this occasion.
Celebrity comments
Why my relationship is a public spectacle, asks Swarnkar
In a lengthy Instagram note, Swarnkar slammed celebrities who have commented on her and Govinda's personal lives.
She questioned why their relationship has become a "public spectacle" while other serious issues like "terrorism, politics, or actors' multiple marriages" haven't received the same scrutiny.
"Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda Ji and my personal life and our character," she wrote.
Relevance
'Stop trying to stay relevant by constantly associating yourselves...'
Swarnkar also took a dig at those who have criticized her for wearing sindoor.
She said, "I have no interest in taking lessons on sindoor, marriage or our Indian culture and traditions from women who themselves mock sindoor whose own marriages are falling apart."
She added, "Stop trying to stay relevant by constantly associating yourselves with my name. Perhaps the saying is true: your dignity is in your own hands."
Public appearances
'Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa become a shame...'
Swarnkar defended her public appearances with Govinda, stating they are linked to their upcoming film.
"Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my hero and praying for the success of my upcoming film Roopa become a matter of shame, a national issue or Dikhawa for others?" she wrote.
"We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair, so who are you to decide that our appearance together is meant to showcase a personal relationship rather than promote our film?"
Indirect digs
Indirect digs at her critics
Swarnkar also took indirect digs at her critics in her Instagram post, making references to alcoholism and infidelity without naming anyone.
"I do not consider such women worthy of judging me-especially those who idolize and support people who have spent their lives drinking all night, indulging in multiple affairs with other men."
"People like that should know their limits and stop provoking others to the point where your own past may be exposed."
Khossla's comments
Khossla recently lashed out at Govinda
To recall, Khossla recently shared her views on the controversy.
She wrote on her Instagram Story, "Sunita ji [Govinda's wife] gave you [Govinda] her all. She never built a career of her own. What more can a woman do?"
"Why do we keep seeing Govinda ji appear every other day with his girlfriend? It's atrocious...especially when polygamy is being promoted and covered up."
"Even if you're having an affair, please don't put it on public display. We are not interested."