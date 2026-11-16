Konidela urges government protections against AI deepfakes and impersonation
Chiranjeevi, the Tollywood superstar, has asked the government to step up protections against artificial intelligence (AI) misuse, especially deepfakes and digital impersonation.
He submitted a memorandum to the Centre through Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, highlighting how these technology issues can put artists' identities and everyday people's safety at risk.
Konidela and Charan meet Amit Shah
Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month in Hyderabad to share their worries about AI threatening artists' rights.
Chiranjeevi said he hopes for actionable protections, reminding everyone that technology should boost creativity, not harm personal dignity.
Reddy promised to push the issue with other ministries, so there might be some real changes ahead.