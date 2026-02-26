'Have thick skin': 'Accused' stars Konkona, Pratibha on public opinion

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Accused actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta shared their thoughts on dealing with social media pressure and public opinion. Both emphasized the need for emotional resilience in an industry where constant scrutiny is the norm. Ranta said, "You have to create a thick skin otherwise I don't know how you survive."

Advice Ranta advises actors to 'cut the noise' Ranta advised fellow actors to "cut the noise" and stay focused on their craft. She said, "You have to cut the chatter. People will say whatever they want to say." "You need to believe in your craft. You need to believe who you are and that's about it."

Perspective Sen Sharma on quick judgments Sen Sharma echoed Ranta's sentiments, saying, "People are so quick to judge without knowing the context of what happened." "Sometimes the information is via via via something you've heard of. You don't know both sides of the story." "And then there's this kind of a social media trial which happens. And then people form an opinion about the person depending on whether they like that person or not." "I think one has to develop a bit of a thick skin."

