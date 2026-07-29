Koshy releases 'Datey Raho' inspired by New Delhi protests
Entertainment
Techie-turned-musician and entrepreneur Sunil Koshy just released Datey Raho, a song inspired by the recent student protests in New Delhi that led to the education minister stepping down.
Written in only 24 hours, the track is Koshy's way of marking this moment and connecting with young people.
Sultanpuri and Aluva join Koshy
Teaming up with lyricist Sahil Sultanpuri and guitarist Rijush Aluva, Koshy says Datey Raho is all about empowering youth: "let nothing come in their way."
The energetic Hindi track blends electric guitar with real protest visuals in its music video.
While Koshy isn't expecting it to go viral, he hopes it sparks thought and inspires change, just like his previous songs on mental health and feminist issues.