Kothare says Kapoor eased him on Tiwari's 'Ramayana' 1st day

Kothare described his first day as intense and emotional. He said Ranbir Kapoor stepped in on the first day of shoot to help him improvise a key shot.

Interestingly, Kothare had a failed audition for another project but later testing for Lakshman before landing his final role.

He called working on such an iconic story surreal, adding that Ramayana is more than just a tale: "The Ramayana is our divine history. It's lovely to be a part of that universe."