Kothare, who plays Bharat, praises Tiwari and Kapoor on 'Ramayana'

Addinath Kothare, who plays Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, opened up about the film's energetic but supportive set.

He credits director Tiwari for keeping things calm and collaborative, and says his co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey were all in, especially Ranbir, who helped him with the scene in the middle of a scene.

The movie drops November 5.