Kothare, who plays Bharat, praises Tiwari and Kapoor on 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Addinath Kothare, who plays Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, opened up about the film's energetic but supportive set.
He credits director Tiwari for keeping things calm and collaborative, and says his co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey were all in, especially Ranbir, who helped him with the scene in the middle of a scene.
The movie drops November 5.
Kothare credits Chhabra for 'Ramayana' audition
Kothare also talked about how he got cast: his previous work with Mukesh Chhabra (from 83) helped him land an audition.
He believes sticking with auditions pays off: "So, none of your hard work, none of your work ever goes wasted, even if it's an audition. That's something that I have learnt."