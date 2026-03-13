Confirmed! Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel is happening

After months of speculation, Netflix and Sony have confirmed that a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is in the works. The original film was a fantasy adventure about a fictional K-pop girl group that protects the world from demons with their music. It became a worldwide phenomenon and now ranks as the streamer's most popular movie of all time.

Sequel details Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans return for the sequel Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the original directors and writers of KPop Demon Hunters, will return for the sequel. The follow-up film marks the start of Appelhans and Kang's new multi-year writing and directing deal with Netflix in animation. "I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters," said Kang.

Character evolution 'Excited to write next chapter' While plot details for the sequel remain under wraps, Appelhans hinted that the filmmaking duo is "excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve." "These characters are like family to us," he said. "Their world has become our second home." The news comes just ahead of the Oscars, where KPop Demon Hunters is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Original Song for Golden.

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Twitter Post Here's the announcement IT'S OFFICIAL HUNTERS 💫 KPOP DEMON HUNTERS will return for a sequel written and directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.



“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters. There’s so much more to this… pic.twitter.com/QjxD9CV4Hw — Netflix (@netflix) March 12, 2026

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