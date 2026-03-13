Confirmed! Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel is happening
What's the story
After months of speculation, Netflix and Sony have confirmed that a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is in the works. The original film was a fantasy adventure about a fictional K-pop girl group that protects the world from demons with their music. It became a worldwide phenomenon and now ranks as the streamer's most popular movie of all time.
Sequel details
Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans return for the sequel
Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the original directors and writers of KPop Demon Hunters, will return for the sequel. The follow-up film marks the start of Appelhans and Kang's new multi-year writing and directing deal with Netflix in animation. "I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters," said Kang.
Character evolution
'Excited to write next chapter'
While plot details for the sequel remain under wraps, Appelhans hinted that the filmmaking duo is "excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve." "These characters are like family to us," he said. "Their world has become our second home." The news comes just ahead of the Oscars, where KPop Demon Hunters is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Original Song for Golden.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
IT'S OFFICIAL HUNTERS 💫 KPOP DEMON HUNTERS will return for a sequel written and directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.— Netflix (@netflix) March 12, 2026
“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters. There’s so much more to this… pic.twitter.com/QjxD9CV4Hw
Film's triumph
'KPop Demon Hunters' became Netflix's most popular film
KPop Demon Hunters, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, was released directly on Netflix as part of a licensing deal. It became a global sensation and even topped the streamer's list of most-watched films ever. The film also enjoyed box office success when Netflix released a sing-along version in theaters for fan events in Fall 2025. The voice cast includes Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo, among others.