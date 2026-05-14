'KPop Demon Hunters' set to get a global concert tour

Netflix has announced a global concert tour for its hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters . The announcement was made during the streamer's presentation to ad buyers at upfronts in New York City. A press release from Netflix states that it will be "a live experience that will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways."

Tour information The tour is produced by Netflix in partnership with AEG The KPop Demon Hunters concert tour is produced by Netflix in partnership with AEG Presents, a Los Angeles-based live entertainment company. Amy Reinhard, Netflix's president of ad sales, announced the tour at the presentation. She said in a statement, "Obviously, nothing has captured the world, the world's attention quite like KPop Demon Hunters." "The live tour is going to bring fans even closer to the characters and the music that they love."

Film details About 'KPop Demon Hunters' KPop Demon Hunters follows a girl group named Huntr/x, who secretly work as demon hunters, protecting their fans from supernatural forces. The film stars Arden Cho as Rumi (Ejae as her singing voice), Ji-young Yoo as Zoey (Rei Ami as her singing voice), and May Hong as Mira (Audrey Nuna as her singing voice). Maggie Kang wrote KPop Demon Hunters and directed it with Chris Appelhans.

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