Kraft donates $2 million to Palestinian relief after Sheeran challenge

This all follows rapper Macklemore's removal from Sheeran's Loop Tour over a "Free Palestine" speech, which led Macklemore to pledge to donate his $1 million tour earnings to the same cause.

Other artists like Finneas and Lukas Graham also left the tour in support, calling out limits on artistic expression.

Sheeran clarified the decision was made by the promoter, not by him, sparking fresh debate about music, activism, and free speech.