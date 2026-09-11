Krauss cancels Arcadia tour with Union Station after medical advice
Entertainment
Alison Krauss just announced she's canceling her Arcadia Tour with Union Station, following medical professionals' advice to rest her voice "to ensure a full and healthy recovery."
The 27-time Grammy winner shared the news on Instagram, and all 17 shows from September 11 (Davenport, Iowa) to October 3 (San Francisco) are off.
If you bought tickets, you'll get a refund.
Krauss's 'Arcadia' celebrates resilience and family
The canceled tour would have hit cities like Nashville, Austin, and Las Vegas.
This comes after Krauss dropped Arcadia in March, the band's first album in 14 years, described as a tribute to classic storytelling about resilience and family.
While Union Station was on break, Krauss teamed up with Robert Plant for two albums and released four solo records herself.