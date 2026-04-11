Kripke says 'The Boys's final season spotlights Butcher's virus plot
Entertainment
The Boys is back for its final season, and things are getting even more real.
Creator Eric Kripke says this season will hit closer to home, with Butcher (Karl Urban) plotting to unleash a virus on superheroes while Hughie and Starlight (Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty) try less violent ways to fight back.
The story's parallels with real-life events give the show's satire an extra punch.
'The Boys' began April 8
Season five kicked off with two episodes on April 8, and new ones will land weekly until the finale on May 20.
Most episode titles are still secret, so there's plenty of suspense each week.
This season also incorporates elements from Gen V and teases spin-offs like Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico, so there's lots more in this universe if you're hooked.