Oscar-winning composer Kris Bowers to create soundtrack for Disney's 'Hexed'
What's the story
Kris Bowers, the Academy Award-winning composer, has been roped in to compose the original score for Disney's upcoming animated feature Hexed. The film is a magical coming-of-age story featuring an unconventional teenage girl who learns of her secret magical powers and embarks on a spectacular journey through a hidden world of witches, reported Variety. It stars Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, and Walton Goggins.
Creative process
'Inspired by a young woman who dreams of flying...'
Bowers, who also worked on Netflix's animated film Steps, shared his creative process for Hexed.
He said, "Creating the score for Hexed was all about exploration and experimentation."
"Inspired by a young woman who dreams of flying, both literally and metaphorically, I began exploring unusual ways of making music with air: bird call whistles, wind wand, nose flutes, bottles, kazoos, air sirens, and even recordings of actual birds transformed into instruments."
Musical fusion
'This is a deeply emotional mother-daughter journey...'
Bowers further explained his musical choices for Hexed, saying, "The film's unique take on a magical realm inspired a sound that blends orchestra, an effected chamber woodwind ensemble, synths, and natural sound elements."
He added that the music often blurs the line between acoustic and electronic textures.
"At its core, this is a deeply emotional mother-daughter journey, and I wanted the music to capture both that intimacy and the wonder and adventure of this world."
Film details
More about the animated film and Bowers's other projects
Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, Hexed is set to release in theaters on November 25.
The film is produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.
Apart from Hexed, Bowers also composed the music for the upcoming Paramount/Skydance sports drama Mr. Irrelevant: The John Tuggle Story, which premieres on December 25.