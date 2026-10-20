Oscar-winning composer Kris Bowers to create soundtrack for Disney's 'Hexed'

Bowers, who also worked on Netflix's animated film Steps, shared his creative process for Hexed.

He said, "Creating the score for Hexed was all about exploration and experimentation."

"Inspired by a young woman who dreams of flying, both literally and metaphorically, I began exploring unusual ways of making music with air: bird call whistles, wind wand, nose flutes, bottles, kazoos, air sirens, and even recordings of actual birds transformed into instruments."