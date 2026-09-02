Krishnan, Sarathkumar, Balamurali join Menon for psychological horror in London
Big news for Tamil cinema fans: Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Aparna Balamurali are joining forces in a psychological drama-horror film.
Directed by Raja Krishna Menon (the guy behind Airlift and Pippa), the movie is being shot in London right now.
It's backed by Panorama Studios, in association with Locomotive Global, but the title and full cast details are still under wraps.
Menon calls film milestone, Pathak supportive
Director Raja Krishna Menon calls this project a milestone: his first Tamil film, first psychological horror, and first story centered entirely on women. He's genuinely excited to work with this talented crew.
Kumar Mangat Pathak, Founder & Chairman, Panorama Studios, says they're committed to bold storytelling that feels rooted in culture, highlighting the film's emotional depth and tense atmosphere as something new for their lineup of horror films.