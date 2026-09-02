Krishnan, Sarathkumar, Balamurali join Menon for psychological horror in London

Big news for Tamil cinema fans: Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Aparna Balamurali are joining forces in a psychological drama-horror film.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon (the guy behind Airlift and Pippa), the movie is being shot in London right now.

It's backed by Panorama Studios, in association with Locomotive Global, but the title and full cast details are still under wraps.