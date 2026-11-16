Krishnan says professional demands keep her living apart from Vamsi
Ramya Krishnan has cleared the air about living in a different city from her husband, filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. She explained it's "100% because of the profession."
They both have busy careers. Far from hurting their relationship, she says this setup has actually made them better friends.
Krishnan and Vamsi support each other
Ramya and Krishna support each other's ambitions and respect each other's space.
Their story is a reminder that balancing love and career can work: sometimes distance even brings you closer.